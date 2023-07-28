trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641632
NewsIndia
CRIME

Top News: Woman Kills Husband, Chops His Body Into Five Pieces

Ram Pal's wife, Dularo Devi, who had eloped with her husband's friend for a few days, returned to the village a month ago and informed her son about her husband's disappearance.

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 02:33 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Top News: Woman Kills Husband, Chops His Body Into Five Pieces

Pilibhit: A woman has been arrested after she confessed to killing her husband with an axe and then chopping his body into five pieces in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The woman tied her husband to a cot before cutting him into pieces. The deceased was identified as Ram Pal, 55, a resident of Shivnagar in the Gajraula area.

Ram Pal's wife, Dularo Devi, who had eloped with her husband's friend for a few days, returned to the village a month ago and informed her son about her husband's disappearance. Ram Pal's son Son Pal, who lived nearby with his wife and children, filed a missing complaint in police station.

Based on suspicion, the police took Dularo Devi into custody and questioned her about her husband's whereabouts. During questioning, Ram Pal's wife confessed to committing the crime and told the police she had killed Ram Pal on Sunday night while he was sleeping.

Dulari also told police she disposed of the body parts in a nearby canal. Police said they were seeking the help of divers to retrieve Ram Pal's body parts. Meanwhile, the blood-stained clothes of the deceased and a mattress were found in the canal. Further investigations in the case underway, a police spokesman said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona