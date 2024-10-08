Tral Vidhan Sabha Chunav result 2024 live: Surinder Singh Channi defeated Rafiq Ahmad Naik in terms of the overall number of votes cast. Congress bjp jknc eci Results of the Jammu Kashmir Assembly election

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 Live: The stage is all set for Jammu & Kashmir’s Tral to elect its Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) after a long wait of around 10 years. The counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies of the Jammu &Kashmir Legislative Assembly is taking place today starting at 8 AM. The Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls on three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.

The Election Commission has recorded an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise from the 58.58 per cent turnout recorded during the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting turn out on September 18 was recorded is 63.88 percent, September 25 is 57.31 percent and on October 1 is 65.48%.

Candidate List For The Tral Assembly Constituency Election 2024

Surinder Singh Channi - Congress

Rafiq Ahmad Naik - PDP

The previous Assembly elections were held in the year 2008 & 2014. In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections have not taken place since 2014.

MUSHTAQ AHMAD SHAH of the JKPDP won the Tral constituency in the assembly elections 2014.

JKPDP MUSHTAQ AHMAD SHAH had won the Tral in 2008, defeating the nearest rival JKN MOHD ASHRAF BHAT by over 3807 votes.

Jammu & Kashmir voted in three phase with 90 seats. Tral Constituency Assembly Election 2024 voting date. Tral Assembly constituency went to the polls on October 1 this year.

Tral, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 result date

The result of the Assembly election 2024 in the Tral will be announced on October 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 8 and wrap up on the same day.