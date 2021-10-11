Travelling to UK after October 11? This is what you need to do

A lot has happened since India answered UK in the same language on the issue of mandatory 10-day quarantine for the Indian travellers upon arrival in the UK. Now, both the countries have agreed upon certain things, one of them being the recognition of Covishield vaccine in the UK.

While resolving the issue, the British High Commission in India, had released a statement that said, “From 11 October, Indian travellers who have received both doses of Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine at least 14 days before arrival in the UK can travel without having to quarantine; will not be required to take a pre-departure test nor take a day 8 test following their arrival.”

The statement further read, “If you aren’t fully vaccinated with one of the four UK-recognised vaccines (Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen) or any formulation of these vaccines, including Covishield: you must take a pre-departure test, and must take a Covid19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8, and self-isolate for 10 days. Travellers can also choose to shorten their home quarantine to around 5 days under the ‘Test to Release’ service.”

Here’s what the Indian travellers need to do:

--They are expected to take a pre-departure RT-PCR test.

--As per a report in the Hindustan Times, a traveller. needs to take the second dose of the approved vaccine at least 14 days before entering the UK.

--The fully vaccinated traveller will have to pre-book and pay for a virus test on day 2 of the arrival.

--The new rules are applicable after 4am on Monday, October 11.

