TRF hybrid terrorist apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

Bandipora: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a hybrid terrorist belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

The police said in a statement, "Bandipora police and security forces came to know the suspicious movement of TRF terrorist in Chandergeer Hajin. Accordingly, a naka was placed by Bandipora Police along with 13 RR at Check-Chanderger Hajin. While conducting search of pedestrians and vehicles one suspect person tried to hide himself on seeing the searching party but he was tactfully apprehended and on his search 1 pistol 3 Chinese grenade were recovered and on further investigation he gave 04 Pistol Rounds and 02 more Chinese hand Grenades."

The arrested terrorist was identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar resident of Chandergeer Hajin.

A police officer said, "Being a hybrid terrorist of TRF outfit, he was working on the directions of handlers--Lala Umar and Huzaifa-- both Pakistani terrorists across the border." Police said he was assigned the task of reviving local militancy in the Bandipora district.

The statement further said, "The accused was arrested in 2017 for his involvement in subversive activities and close proximity with the LeT commanders in Hajin area at that time.While in Jail he was motivated by some LeT terrorists. Soon after he started subversive activities, he was apprehended before he could do any further damage to peace and tranquility by way of motivating local youth to join terror ranks."

