Tripura Assembly Election 2023: CPI(M) Releases List of Candidates on 43 Seats, Congress to Compete on 13 Seats

The Left Front released the names of candidates for 47 of the 60 Assembly seats in the upcoming election in Tripura on Wednesday night, according to Left Front convenor Narayan Kar at a news conference. The remaining 13 seats will be contested by the Congress. The two parties joined forces to challenge the state's dominant BJP.

Out of the 47 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest for 43 seats while other Left partners - CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc - will field one candidate each. The Left Front has fielded 24 new faces in the electoral fray. Congress is likely to announce the candidates soon. On January 23, three special observers arrived at Agartala to review the poll preparedness. The special observers included retired IAS officer Yogendra Tripathi, IPS officer Vivek Johri and retired IRS officer B Murli Kumar. They will meet with the high-level officials tomorrow at 11 am at the state guest house.

Earlier on January 18, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year, results for which will be declared on March 2, 2023."Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference.

With ANI inputs