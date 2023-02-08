Tripura Elections 2023: 'TMC Won't get as Many Votes as Nota', Suvendu Adhikari Pokes fun at Mamata Banerjee's Party

Tripura Polls 2023: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee travelled to campaign for the 2023 Tripura Assembly Elections. Mamata stated that Tripura is similar to her second home after Bengal after setting foot in Agartala yesterday to appeal to the people of Tripura with Bengali sympathies. Before the Tripura Assembly elections, political insiders predict that Mamata's message would undoubtedly strengthen the TMC camp. The opposition leader in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, did not pay much regard to the Trinamool leader's reputation in the neighbouring states, though. Before leaving for Agartala on Tuesday, he predicted that Trinamool will garner less votes than Nota in Tripura.

One of the prominent BJP campaigners in the Tripura assembly elections is Suvendu Adhikari. It is to inform you that Mamata Banerjee arrived in Tripura yesterday. Additionally, Suvendu departed for Tripura on Tuesday morning. There are currently two prominent political figures in Tripura who are of Bengali heritage. During the key election season, when political analysts speculated on who would win, Suvendu poked fun at Mamata's PR efforts, telling reporters outside the airport in Kolkata, "She is not all in the image. TMC won't get as many votes as Nota," he asserted.

Tension is at an all-time high in Tripura, which is getting close to elections. The Trinamool party's leader, Mamata Banerjee, paid close attention to public relations by visiting this northeastern state before the election. According to political insiders, Mamata's choice to travel to Tripura may have given the Trinamool party a stronger electoral advantage. Suvendu didn't want to increase the importance of Mamata's public relations, though. He asserted that the BJP has decided not to refer to any meetings there by the name of the party that controls the government in Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari is a former TMC leader and a current member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. He and Mamata Banerjee have had a political rivalry in recent years, with Adhikari leaving the TMC to join the BJP in December 2020. The two leaders have engaged in public arguments and criticism of each other, with Adhikari alleging corruption and mismanagement by the TMC government led by Banerjee, and Banerjee accusing Adhikari of betraying the TMC and switching sides for personal gain. This rivalry has been a significant political development in the state of West Bengal, where both leaders hold significant political influence.