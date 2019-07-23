Trust vote in Karnataka Assembly put off till Tuesday

New Delhi: A decision on extending the Parliament session is expected to be taken on Tuesday with the government apparently keen on its extension to finish its legislative agenda and the opposition parties not very keen saying that there was no urgent business and many bills should go to the standing committees.

Sources said the opposition parties conveyed their views at a meeting of the business advisory committee after the government conveyed that it is considering extending the session.

Government sources said they were keen on extending the session for a week and have enough business for the two houses for the next 10 days.

A Congress leader said that there is "no urgent business" and only bills are there. He opined the bills should go to standing committees and there was no hurry.

