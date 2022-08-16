NewsIndia
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling dates announced at tseamcet.nic.in- Check notification, latest updates here

TS EAMCET 2022: As per local media, the EAMCET counselling will begin on August 21, 2022, onwards. The detailed notification regarding the same will be released soon on tseamcet.nic.in, scroll down for details.

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling 2022 dates. According to the release, EAMCET 2022 counselling will start on August 21. On the official website, tseamcet.nic.in, candidates will shortly receive a full notification for TS EAMCET counselling. According to sources in the local media, EAMCET counselling for the class of 2022 will start on August 21 for all applicants who passed the TS EAMCET, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test.

According to other local media reports, the TSCHE would offer TS EAMCET counselling in two rounds. Phases 1 and 2 will start on August 21 and September 28, respectively, in 2022. ALSO READ: SSC CGL admit card 2022 for tier 3 RELEASED

TS EAMCET 2022: Counselling Dates

Events Phase-1 Phase-2
Registration begins with fee payment and booking of slots August 21 to 29, 2022 September 28 to 29, 2022
Certificate verification August 23 to 30, 2022 September 30, 2022
Web options August 23 to September 2, 2022 September 28 to October 1, 2022
Seat Allotment List September 6, 2022 October 4, 2022
Fee payment and Physical Reporting September 6 to 13, 2022 October 4 to 8, 2022

On Friday, August 19, 2022, a comprehensive notice will be posted on the TS EAMCET Counselling official website, tseamcet.nic.in, for candidates to review. Candidates can check this page frequently for the most recent information on Telangana's EAMCET counselling.

 

