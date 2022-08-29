TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conclude the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration process today. The TS EAMCET counselling registration link is available at tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates must also pay the TS EAMCET counselling fees at the time of registration. The seats will be allocated by the authorities based on candidates' choices and EAMCET rankings.

The contenders The candidates must report to the designated institute for document verification following the seat allocation process, and they must confirm their admission by paying the admission fee. ALSO READ: TS Inter Supply Results 2022: TSBIE Inter Supplementary Results likely to be released TOMORROW

TS EAMCET 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates have to visit the official website of TS EAMCET counselling: eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration link.

Enter the required details such as Roll no. , rank, Select a college and course preference and upload documents.

Preview and submit the details.

Click on “Payment link” and submit the fees.

Download or take the printout of counselling registration form for the seat allotment process.

“Candidates and parents are urged to explore all of their alternatives in order to prevent disappointment over not being seated. As a result, when exercising the options, extreme caution must be made to choose the College and Branch in accordance with the preferences of the candidates”, according to the notification. The processing cost is Rs 600 for applicants from the SC/ST category and Rs 1200 for applicants from other categories.