TS ECET 2022 Exam Date announced on ecet.tsche.ac.in- Check NEW DATE here

TS ECET 2022: JNTU Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE, has announced a new date for TS ECET 2022 as it was previously postponed due to heavy rains. Scroll down to check more information.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TS ECET 2022: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 exam date has been announced again today, on July 20, 2022. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad, will hold the TS ECET 2022 on August 1, 2022. More information can also be found on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ECET 2022 Exam Date has been rescheduled after the ECET exam was postponed due to heavy rains in Telangana.

Candidates should take note of this new exam date, as the previous date of July 13, 2022 for ECET 202 has been cancelled. According to the official notification, because the TS ECET 2022 exam date has been changed, new hall tickets will be issued to all registered candidates. The TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 download link will be available on the official website on July 28, 2022. ALSO READ: CBSE Results 2022 for Class 10th, 12th: CBSE tweets THIS latest update

TS ECET 2022: Exam Dates

Title Details
TS ECET 2022 (Old Date) July 13, 2022
TS ECET 2022 (New date) August 1, 2022.
TS ECET hall ticket 2022 (New) July 28, 2022

TS ECET 2022; Direct link here

TS ECET 2022 will be held in two shifts on August 1, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. JNTU Hyderabad has announced a new date for the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, TS ECET 2022. The ECET answer key 2022 will be released shortly after the exam. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the most up-to-date schedule.

