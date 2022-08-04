TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE released the preliminary answer key for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2022) today, August 4. The answer key is available for review and download on the exam's official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. The response sheet and the ICET answer key have both been made available. TSCHE will also give options to raise objections on the answer key, the candidates can do so till August 8, 5 PM.

From August 4 to August 8, 2022, the objection period for TS ICET 2022 answer keys opens. Candidates who want to raise an objection against the official TS ICET answer key 2022 that has been published can do so by sending the convenor an email, sending a speedy letter, or going to the testing center in person. ALSO READ: AP PGECET Result 2022 DECLARED

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to download the answer key

Go to the official webpage of TS ICET- icet.tsche.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the 'TS ICET Answer Key 2022' link (it will be live when the answer key is released)

Candidates will be redirected to a new window

TS ICET 2022 answer key will be displayed in PDF file format on the screen

Candidates can check and tally their answers

Save the answer key by downloading it or taking a printout of the same for future use.

Students who protest the TS ICET 2022 answer key must provide sufficient proof at the time they file their objection. In addition, students must pay a primary objection fee of Rs 200 for the TS ICET response. The cost for the query will be returned if it turns out that the complaint is genuine.