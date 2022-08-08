TS ICET Answer Key 2022: The TS ICET Answer Key objection link will close today after 5 pm on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, the Kakatiya University, Warangal administered the TS ICET Exam on July 27, 2022 and July 28, 2022. The TS ICET Exam 2022 Answer Key, Response Sheet, and objection link were made available on August 4, 2022. On the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, candidates can download and verify the TS ICET Answer Key 2022 along with the response sheet. On the website, the objection URL has also been made public.

For all candidates who wish to submit objections in the event that there are any errors in the answer key, the objection link has been made available. Candidates who wish to express concern but have not yet submitted the form are urged to do so as soon as possible because the link will expire at 5 p.m. today. The candidates' objections won't be taken into consideration if they don't submit the objection link form. ALSO READ: AP ICET 2022 Results Date: APCHSE Results releasing TODAY

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key: How to raise the objection

Candidates first visit the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in

Then click on the link that says Key objection format

Once done, the instructions on how to send the objection will be mentioned

Follow the instructions and accordingly send it

The applicants can review the response sheet and answer key first, and if they have any objections, they can submit them by filling out the form found at the objection link. Candidates are urged to complete the objection form as soon as possible. The results of the TS ICET 2022 will be made public soon.





