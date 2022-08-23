NewsIndia
Aug 23, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE was expected to release the TS ICET 2022 Results on August 22. However the results were not published on the given date. Now as per reportsThe ICET 2022 results will be released on August 29. The TS ICET Result will be made available on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in - after it is released. The results are expected to be announced on August 22, 2022(Tentative), according to the schedule posted on the TS ICET official website. The time of the outcome has not been disclosed, but it is expected to be announced in the following days.

In addition to the ICET Result, the final answer key will be made available to candidates. The provisional answer key was revealed on August 4, 2022, and applicants had until August 8, 2022 to file complaints.

TS ICET 2022: Date and Time

Date August 29, 2022
Time To be announced

Here's how to download TS ICET result 2022

Once released, candidates can check their TS ICET 2022 result on following the simple steps given below.

Visit the ICET official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Now, click on the "TS ICET 2022 result 2022" tab.

Entre the required details required such as user ID and password.

Submit and your TS ICET results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the Telangana ICET results 2022 for future reference.

Students will be able to check their results on the official TS ICET website, icet.tsche.ac.in, after the results are announced. Candidates will also be able to view their results on trusted third-party websites such as Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET, was administered on behalf of TSCHE by Kakatiya University, Warangal.

