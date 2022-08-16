TS LAWCET Result 2022/ TS PGLCET Results 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad will announce the TS LAWCET results 2022 and TS PGLCET results tomorrow, 17 August. As per latest reports, TS LAWCERT and TS PGLCET results will be declared at 4 PM tomorrow. Once announced, candidates can check their TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PG LCET result 2022 from its official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must note that answer keys for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET have already been released on July 26, 2022. Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS LAWCET for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be able to access their TS LAWCET 2022 results.

Here's how to download TS LAWCET result 2022

Visit the official website- lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the link for TS LAWCET result 2022 Enter your registration number and password Submit, your TS LAWCET 2022 result will be displayed on screen

TS LAWCET 2022 was conducted on July 21-22 as a computer-based test. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law. TS LAWCET answer key has already been issued and candidates were also given the opportunity to raise objections against it.

TS LAWCET 2022 qualifying marks

The qualifying percentage marks for securing rank in TS LAWCET is 35% marks (42 out of 120 marks). No minimum qualifying marks for the SC/ST candidates.

Law colleges in the state of Telangana will accept the scores of TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.