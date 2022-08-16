TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, released the TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key for the candidates who appeared for the TS PGECET 2022 Exam on the official site, pgecet.tsche.ac.in The TS PGECET 2022. Those candidates who successfully appeared for the TS PGECET 2022 Exam can check the answer keys that were released on August 14, 2022. The TS PGECET 2022 Exam was held from August 2, 2022, to August 5, 2022.

The answer keys that were published on August 14, 2022, are available to candidates who successfully took the TS PGECET 2022 Exam. The response sheet and the answer key were both made available. Candidates may still access the answer key URL at this time. The candidates still have until tomorrow, August 17, 2022, at 5 p.m. to voice any complaints they may have. ALSO READ: TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling dates announced at tseamcet.nic.in- Check notification

TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to raise objections

Visit the website – pgecet.tsche.ac.inTS PGECET Answer Key 2022

Then click on the answer key format

Go through the instructions and accordingly raise objections

Candidates can write an email to convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in if they have any concerns about the answer keys. Candidates must adhere to the format that was specified in the notice for sending the answer key. Along with a master copy of the question paper and an initial key, candidates must compare their questions and responses.







