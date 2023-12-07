TV Actor Kills Neighbour: 'Madhubala...' Star Bupinder Singh Accused Of Murder, Arrested

In a shocking revelation, popular TV actor Bhupinder Singh has been charged with murder three days after he reportedly shot a man dead. A disagreement on the felling of trees turned into a violent argument which ended with Bhupinder firing randomly from his licenced revolver. This resulted in the death of a young man while three others were wounded.

According to reports, Bhupinder wanted to cut trees to build a fence for his Bijnor farm. This decision to cut the trees led to a fight and Bhupinder's indiscriminate firing left 23-year-old Govind Singh dead. Three of his family members, his parents Gurdeep Singh and Meerabai and his sibling were injured.

54-year-old Bhupinder has acted in popular TV serials like ‘857 Kranti, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Haseena Thi, Tere Sheher Mein, Kaala Tika and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh'. He began his career with the TV show 'Jai Mahabharat'. The deceased’s uncle reportedly registered a complaint against Bhupinder and his aides.

According to a report in the Times Of India, Bhupinder and his aides face charges under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provocation), and 34 (criminal act by several persons) of the IPC. Police have initiated action to cancel Bhupinder’s arms license. The same report mentions that Bhupinder had recently returned to his native place in Kuankheda, Bijnor. The cutting down of a few eucalyptus trees led to the argument but the row between neighbours has been going on for some time. Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, while overseeing the case, admitted that the local police did not take the row seriously and three officers have been suspended. Even Meera Bai has reportedly said that despite complaining to the cops about the brewing conflict, no actions were taken by the local police.



