Encounter

Two Army personnel, terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian district

Two Army men and a terrorist were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Two Army personnel, terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian district
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Two Army personnel and a terrorist were killed in an encounter that raged between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s highly volatile Shopian district. 

The encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Chermarg village of Zainapora area of Shopian district in South Kashmir

One terrorist was also killed by the security forces. The identity of the slain ultra is being ascertained, said officials. 

A police officer monitoring the operation said, "A joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Chermarg village on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation started in the wee hours of the morning.”

He said, "As the joint team of searching party cordoned the suspected spot, exchange of fire happened and an encounter started.”

Kashmir zone police also confirmed the gunfight in a Twitter post and said, "Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

