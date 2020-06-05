Two minors among 9 killed in container truck-SUV collision in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: At least nine people including two minors were killed and one was left injured when a container truck collided with an SUV in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Wajidpur village of Pratapgarh district on Friday (June 5).

The crash in Wajidpur village was so severe that gas cutters had to be used to bring out the bodies. The driver of the SUV was seriously injured and is currently under treatment at a hospital.

The deceased, four men, three women and two children were travelling from Rajasthan and were on their way to Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

