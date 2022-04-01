Two new farm unions formed in Haryana’s Ambala and Karnal

New Delhi: Two farm unions have been formed in Haryana’s Ambala and Karnal. According to reliable sources, both the farm unions belong to the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

The development comes a few weeks after AAP swept away Punjab polls. The sources told Zee Media that AAP has formed Bhatriya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram), which are branched out of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni), in the state.

“In the past 1 month two new farm unions have been formed in Ambala & Karnal in Haryana; Bhatriya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram), these two unions have branched out of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni),” reliable sources informed Zee Media.

Earlier, during the farmers’ protest, AAP had actively supported the farmers when they were agitating on Delhi’s borders for a year, and later on capitalised on their goodwill in state polls.

Days after AAP leader Bhagwant Mann took an oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab, the AAP government released Rs 101 crore as compensation for damage to cotton crop due to pink bollworm. The party said that this move was taken as the farmers faced heavy losses and this compensation was long-awaited.

