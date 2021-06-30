हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Terrorism

Two terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam, operation underway

A police official said that the searching party came under fire when the suspected spot was cordoned after which the police retaliated and the encounter ensued.

Representational Image

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday (June 30) in an encounter by security forces in Chimmer area of Kulgam in south Kashmir. The operation was underway when the report last came in.

In a tweet, Kashmir zone police said, “Two unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”

A police official said that the identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

Earlier a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Chimmer after the specific input of presence of terrorists in the village.

A police official said that the searching party came under fire when the suspected spot was cordoned after which the police retaliated and the encounter ensued.

Kashmir police zone had earlier tweeted, “Encounter started at Chimmer area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

This is the second encounter in Kashmir in last 72 hours. Earlier in an encounter in Srinagar’s Maloora area, security forces claimed killing two Lashkar terrorists including top commander Nadeem Abrar.

Also Read: Two drones sighted in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on alert

