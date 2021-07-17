UG courses from August 2, PG programmes from July 26: DU to begin registration process

Class 12 passouts looking for college admission in Delhi University (DU) finally has some concrete news. DU will start the registration process for undergraduate programmes on August 2, acting vice chancellor P C Joshi announced on Saturday (July 17). The dates for registration for postgraduate (PG) programmes have also been announced. It will begin on July 26, Joshi added. The last date for registration for PG programmes is August 21 and for UG programmes is August 31.

"We have had an intensive meeting of our education committee and have now come up with the dates for admission for this academic session," Joshi said. The admission process will be completely online like last year, he added.

Last month, DU had released its revised academic calendar which has details about the commencement of the new academic session and exams for the students who are currently in the first year. According to the calendar, the new session for the students currently in first year will begin from August 31. The exams will be held between August 12 and 24 after which there will be a semester break of six days.

Students will be given a preparatory break from August 3 to August 11 during which practical examinations will be conducted. The online classes for the students were suspended between May 4 and May 16 in view of the surge in COVID cases across the country.

