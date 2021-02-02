हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

National Testing Agency

UGC-NET 2021 exam dates announced, know how to apply

The National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC-NET exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who want to appear for the examination and check more details regarding UGC NET 2021 can visit the website, nta.ac.in. 

UGC-NET 2021 exam dates announced, know how to apply
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency will conduct the next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May 2021, said Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday.

"National Testing Agency will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professors on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Read the circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants," the Education Minister tweeted. 

According to the circular from the National Testing Agency, "The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the details the information bulletin for UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021), which will be available on the official website from February 2.

"The online application form will open on February 2, 2021. Candidates who wish to appear are required to apply online between February 2 and March 2, 2021. The application fee can be paid until March 3, 2021, it said. 

The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who want to appear for the examination and check more details regarding UGC NET 2021 can visit the website, nta.ac.in. 

The UGC NET 2021 application window is open till March 2. Candidates need to visit the official website for the application. The UGC NET 2021 application fees can be paid up to March 3.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Testing AgencyUGC-NETUGC-NET exam 2020Ramesh PokhriyalNTA examUGC-NET exam
Next
Story

Actor Sushant Singh, Caravan among those 250 accounts withheld by Twitter

  • 1,07,66,245Confirmed
  • 1,54,486Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M46S

Farmers Protest: Congress's nail on the ground of agitation?