UGC NET 2021 exam postponed: NTA to release new dates soon, check latest update

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (October 9) announced that the UGC NET 2021 which was scheduled to begin on October 17 has been postponed.

Citing the clash of the UGC NET 2021 exam with other major exams, the NTA has postponed the exam till further notice. Earlier on September 3 also, the NTA had postponed the exam citing the same reason.

“Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other major examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGCNET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates which will be announced shortly,” the NTA stated in official notification.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” NTA added.

In order to regularize the exam cycle which has been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA will hold two sessions of the UGC NET, December 2020 and June 2021 sessions, together.

