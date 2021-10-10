हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UGC NET 2021

UGC NET 2021 exam postponed: NTA to release new dates soon, check latest update

Citing the clash of the UGC NET 2021 exam with other major exams the NTA has postponed the exam till further notice. Earlier on September 3 also, the NTA had postponed the exam citing the same reason.

UGC NET 2021 exam postponed: NTA to release new dates soon, check latest update
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (October 9) announced that the UGC NET 2021 which was scheduled to begin on October 17 has been postponed.

Citing the clash of the UGC NET 2021 exam with other major exams, the NTA has postponed the exam till further notice. Earlier on September 3 also, the NTA had postponed the exam citing the same reason.

“Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other major examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGCNET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates which will be announced shortly,” the NTA stated in official notification.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” NTA added.

In order to regularize the exam cycle which has been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA will hold two sessions of the UGC NET, December 2020 and June 2021 sessions, together.

ALSO READ: OPSC Recruitment 2021: 606 vacancies announced for Assistant Professors, here’s how to apply

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UGC NET 2021NTAUGC NET Examcompetitive exams
Next
Story

India to make a record of 100 crore vaccinations, says BJP president JP Nadda

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Today's birthday of Bollywood actress Rekha