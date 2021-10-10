हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OPSC Recruitment 2021

OPSC Recruitment 2021: 606 vacancies announced for Assistant Professors, here’s how to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the posts online on opsc.gov.in. The registration window will be open from October 26 to November 25, 2021. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced vacancies for Assistant Professors in various disciplines in government degree colleges under the Department of Higher Education.

A total of 606 vacancies have been released in the Level 10 of the pay matrix with DA and other allowances.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts online on opsc.gov.in. The registration window will be open from October 26 to November 25, 2021. The last date to submit registered online application is December 3.

OPSC Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

The candidate must not be above 45 years of age and under 21 years of age as on December 3, 2021. Age relaxations will be applicable as per government rules.

OPSC Recruitment 2021 – How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go through the detailed instructions on the OPSC portal

Step 3: Fill up the online application form

Step 4: Upload photograph, signature and thumb impression as per the instructions given

Step 5: On successful submission of online form, a PPSAN will be generated

Step 6: Keep PPSAN safe for future reference

