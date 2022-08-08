UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency has postponed the second phase of UGC-NET examination. The exams will now be conducted between 20 to 30 September, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed on Monday. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between 12 and 14 August. "The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," the UGC chairman said.

"Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," he added.

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download the admit card

- Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Look for the link that reads, “Download Phase 2 Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) ),” available at the bottom of the homepage.

- Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click on the submit option.

- Your UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the UGC NET hall ticket. Take a printout of it for future reference.

- NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Exam: Check Time, Mode of Examination

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift is slated to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM.