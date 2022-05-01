New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released opened the application forms for the UGC NET 2022 examinations. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 at the official site: ugcnet.nta.nic.in till May 20, 2022.

“The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRF remains unchanged,” an official statement said.

UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 will be conducted as merged cycles for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as an eligibility test for Assistant Professor in 82 subjects. The exams will be conducted by the NTA in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET 2022: Important dates

Date to apply for UGC NET 2022: April 30 to May 20, 2022

Correction in the application forms: May 21 to 23.

UGC NET 2022: Direct Link To Apply

Exam dates, admit cards' release dates are to be announced soon.

UGC NET 2022: Application fee

General candidate: Rs 1100

General-EWS, OBC-NCL: Rs 550

UGC NET 2022: Important Information

SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates: Rs 275

UGC NET 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage Click on the link for the application form

Step 3: Register yourself and log in to fill out the application form

Step 4: In the application form, fill required details and upload documents.

Step 5: Submit your application and pay the exam fee.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take the printout for future references.

