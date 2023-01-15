UGC NET 2023: Registration ends on Jan 17, apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps, direct link to apply here

UGC NET December 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) application process on January 17, 2023 .The last date for submission of the Examination fee through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI is January 18. Candidates will be able to apply for the UGC NET 2023 exam on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA announced earlier that the UGC NET 2023 December 2022 cycle will be held between February 21 to March 10, 2023. Whereas UGC NET 2023 June exam dates are June 13 to 22, 2023.

UGC NET 2022 December Exam: Important dates

Commencement of application form: December 28, 2022

Last date to apply for UGC NET: Jan 18, 2023

Correction Window: Jan 19 and Jan 20, 2023

UGC NET 2022 Exam Date: From February 21 to March 10, 2023

UGC NET Advance exam city intimation slip 2022: First week of Feb

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Second week of Feb

UGC NET 2022 Application fee

General/ Unreserved: Rs. 1100/-

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs. 550/-

SC/ST/PwD/ Third gender: Rs. 275/-

Here's how to apply for UGC NET 2022 December Exam

Visit the official website of UGC NET- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on - "UGC NET December 2022 application form" link

Register and log in with system generated application number and password

Fill in the required details and upload the documents

Pay the application fee and submit the UGC NET 2022 application form

Download the application form and take a printout

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC NET December 2022, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The UGC NET 2023 December cycle admit card will be released in the second week of February 2023, the NTA informed.