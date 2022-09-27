NewsIndia
Union leader Parimal Kanti Mandal meets leaders in Delhi, raises demands of employees

 Mondal, who was in Delhi, had met leaders in Delhi to raise several demands, including minimum wages and organizing a central rally at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on November 5

Kolkata, 25th September, 2022: Railway union leader Parimal Kanti Mondal has returned to Kolkata after meeting several top central leaders and ministers in Delhi. Mondal, who was in Delhi, had met leaders in Delhi to raise several demands, including minimum wages and organizing a central rally at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on November 5 in the presence of Union ministers.  

Mandal, the President of Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU), was accorded a warm welcome at Sealdah station by the Union members and workers from various railway goods shed. 

The Sealdah station was seen flooded workers and members of the union. 

