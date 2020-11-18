Unlock 5.0: Colleges, universities to reopen in Uttar Pradesh from this date - Check guidelines here

Universities and colleges will reopen in Uttar Pradesh from November 23 but only with 50% attendance of students on roaster basis, said a state government spokesperson.

The official added that classes will be conducted in universities and colleges with several COVID-19 safety measures, including social distancing, use of hand sanitizers and thermal scanning.

A detailed order has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Monika Garg to all the state and private universities, district magistrates, and registrars, in connection with this matter.

As per the guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh all teachers, students, and staff will have to wear identity cards at the college premises at all times. The classes will run in a phased manner as per the UGC guidelines. Universities and colleges have been directed by the state government to prepare an academic calendar.

Earlier, guidelines were issued by University Grants Commission (UGC) for reopening colleges and institutes across the country. It may be recalled that the educational institutions were shut down in March following the coronavirus pandemic and the susequent lockdown imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

It is to be noted that the decision to reopen central universities and other centrally-funded higher education institutions will be taken by their respective vice-chancellors.

The Uttar Pradeesh government has asked the sudents and staff to refrain from visiting any containment zones in order to check the spread of COVID-19. As per the guidelines, students, teachers and staffers living in containment zones will not be allowed top attend classes