maulana saad

Unsatisfied with Maulana Saad's reply, Delhi Police to send fifth notice to Tablighi Jamaat chief

According to reports, the Crime Branch, who recently served fourth notice to Maulana Saad in connection with holding a religious congregation at the Markaz and the finding, has found the answers unsatisfactory.

IANS photo

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is mulling to send another notice to Tablighi Jamat chief Maulana Saad, who has been booked under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and IPC for allegedly violating government orders with regard to the management of the Nizamuddin Markaz. 

According to reports, the Crime Branch, who recently served fourth notice to Maulana Saad in connection with holding a religious congregation at the Markaz and the finding, is unsatisfied with answers filed by . 

In the fourth notice, the investigative agency had sought for details about videos that were uploaded on Markaz's website delhimarkaz.com. However, the reply by the religious leader against the notice by the Crime Branch has been found to be unsatisfactory.

According to the Delhi police, the fourth notice has been sent after the religious leader did not respond to earlier notices posted by the department. As per reports, three sons of the Maulana Saad have also been interrogated by the Crime Branch in connection with the case.

The Crime Branch had also sought the coronavirus test report from a government-run lab of Tablighi Jamaat head. But according to the source, the reports have yet not been furnished before the agency. On the other hand, Saad's lawyer Advocate Fuzail Ayyubi had claimed on Friday (May 1) that his coronavirus test report, which is from a private lab, has been handed over to an Investigation Officer of the Crime Branch.

On Friday, the Crime Branch informed the Enforcement Directorate that transaction of crores of rupees has taken place between multiple bank accounts linked with Tablighi Jamaat and Gulf countries. The agency revealed that those involved in the transactions are associated with Nizamuddin Markaz and are close to Maulana Saad. 

maulana saad, Tablighi Jamaat, markaz, nizamuddin markaz, Muslims, Delhi Police, Delhi
