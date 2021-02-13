हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP: 6 killed in accident at Agra-Lucknow Expressway as car rams into truck in Kannauj

An accident took place in Talgram area of the district on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannuaj when a car rammed into a truck killing six people on Saturday (February 13, 2021) morning due to dense fog in the region. 

ANI photo

New Delhi: Six people were killed on Saturday (February 13, 2021) morning in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannuaj when a car rammed into a truck.

The incident took place in Talgram area of the district. Atleast six people who were traveling in the when the car which bumped into the truck were killed, ANI reported. 

Meanwhile, dense fog has been reported from several places in the national capital with nearly 0 visibility reported from India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhawan and Rajpath.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan in the morning hours of February 13 and dense fog in isolated pockets over the same area in the morning hours of February 14.

(This a developing news, more details are awaited) 

Tags:
Agra-Lucknow expresswayRoad accidentUttar Pradesh
