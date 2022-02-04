UP Assembly Polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur in presence of Amit Shah

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination papers from Gorakhpur (Urban) on Friday (February 4, 2022) to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

CM Yogi was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leaders when he filed his nomination papers today.

#WATCH | Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/BYzpDtVmlS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2022

After a rally, Amit Shah and Adityanath went to the collectorate office for submission of papers for the election.

Adityanath is fighting the assembly election for the first time. He had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat for five times in the past. Gorakhpur Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3.

Ahead of the filing nomination for state Assembly election, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency, Yogi Adityanath, performed "Rudrabhishek" and "havan pooja" at the Gorakhnath temple.

Earlier on January 15, the BJP announced that Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Following the announcement of Yogi Adityanath`s candidature, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also declared that he will contest from Karhal in the Mainpuri assembly seat.

In the 2017 polls for 403-member Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 seats, securing a 39.67 per cent vote share, while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 and Congress could manage to win merely seven seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

