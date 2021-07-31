UP Board class 10, 12 results today, UPMSP to announce result at upresults.nic.in

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP Board class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Inter) results today.

According to the official notice released by the board, the results will be announced at 3.30 PM.

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the scores will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

According to the reports, over 56 lakh students will be checking their scores today. Below, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results once announced.

Here are the steps through which the students can check their results:

Step 1: Open the official website of UP Board, upresults.nic or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link for Class 10 or 12.

Step 3: Now submit your roll number and school code.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The up board result will be displayed on your screens.

Step 6: Check the result and keep it safe for further reference.

For the students of Class 12, the UP board result will be derived on the basis of 50:40:10 formula.

While 50 per cent marks secured in Class 10 will be considered, 40 per cent of the Class 12 marks will be derived from Class 11’s annual examination or half-yearly examination and the remaining 10 per cent marks scored in Class 12 pre-board exams will be taken into consideration.

For Class 10, the board will apply a 50:50 formula. On the basis of the UP Board 50:50 formula, Class 10 results will have 50 per cent weightage of marks from Class 9 and the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from Class 10 pre-board exams.

