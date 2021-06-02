UP Board Class 12 exams 2021 may be held in July: DyCM Dinesh Sharma

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that the UP Board Class 12 exams 2021 may be held in the second week of July if the COVID-19 situation normalises by then.

Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio, said that a decision on holding the UP Board Class 12 exams will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state’s health officials.

The BJP leader also welcomed the Centre’s decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Dinesh Sharma, in a statement, said on Tuesday that the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 exams is in the interest of students, parents and teachers.

Sharma made these remarks shortly after the Centre announced its decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, which was welcomed by all major states and UTs.

After the CBSE, the other central board, CISCE, also decided to cancel the Class 12 board examinations this year because of the COVID-19 situation.

Several states welcome the decision

Chief Ministers of several states welcomed the move and said it was needed for the safety of students and teachers. Prime Minister Modi too said the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the announcement has come as a big relief. "I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, a statement issued by the state's communications department said.

Punjab's Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said it was a step in the right direction but demanded that the Union government call a meeting of all the state education ministers for holding further discussion related to the future of students.

Singla lamented that the Centre did not unveil modalities for the result declaration or any roadmap for these students for taking admission in higher classes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it was an important step to ensure the health and safety of students. "On behalf of all the students and parents, heartfelt thanks to you the respected Prime Minister,’’ he tweeted

The Haryana government has also decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said. "We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education," Pal said.

Leaders of the Congress and other parties too had been pressing the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams, after those for Class 10 were scrapped due to the COVID situation, which worsened in April-May when the country was hit by a second deadly wave of the infection.

"We are glad Modi government finally heeded to the demands of the Indian people, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress party, to prioritise the safety and health of our students," the Congress said.

