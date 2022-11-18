UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10th, 12th Exam time table to be out on THIS DATE at upmsp.edu.in- Check details here

UPMSP Date Sheet 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 in December. According to the latest reports UP Board date sheet will be released on 7 Dec, however official date is yet to be announced. The UPMSP exam date 2023 will be announced on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board will conduct the Class 10th UP Board exams and Class 12 UPMSP exams in March 2023. Students can download the UP Board time table 2023 Class 10th and 12th pdf from the official website of the board. They can also download UP board class 10 model papers and UP board class 12 model papers to prepare for the exams.

UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Steps to download

1. Go to upmsp.edu.in, the official website of the UPMSP.

2. Scroll down to the section "Important Information and Downloads."

3. 'UPMSP Class 10th and 12th-time table 2023' is the link to click.

4. On the screen, the UP Board timetable 2023 pdf will show.

5. Save and download the UP Board scheduled for 2023 in pdf format.

6. Take a printout or screenshot of the same and keep it safe for exam preparation.

UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Details mentioned

UP Board time table 2023 pdf download consists of Class 10th and 12th UPMSP details. Below, we have listed the particulars which will be mentioned in the 2023 board exam date UP Board:

Board name

Examination name (High School/ Intermediate)

Examination year

Exam date

Exam day

Exam time

Exam name

Important instructions for the examination

UPMSP Date Sheet 2023

The UP Board will release the UPMSP time table 2023 for Class 10th. The UPMSP high school exams 2023 are held in two shifts. The timetable for the UP Board in 2022 will be available on the official website