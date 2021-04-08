UP Board Exam 2021: UPMSP releases REVISED date sheet for Class 10, 12, check all details

Lucknow: As per the latest update, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has revised the exam dates for the UP Board exam 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board on Wednesday (April 7) revised the date sheet for the upcoming UP Board examinations. As per the revised date sheet, the class 10th and 12th examinations will now be held in May, which was earlier slated to start from April 24.

Candidates who are appearing for the upcoming Board exam can view the new date sheet here:

UP Board new date sheet 2021

For more information on the UP Board examination 2021 the students can visit the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

The exam has been rescheduled due to the panchayat elections in the state, revealed the authorities. The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board is now scheduled to complete the class 10 exams in 10 working days, while class 12 exams will take over 15 days.

Over 56 lakh students are expected to appear for UP Board Exams 2021. The government has directed the UP board exam centres to ensure all COVID-19 guidelines are followed properly. Apart from this, like every year, there would be strict invigilation at board centres.

