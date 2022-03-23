UP Board Exams 2022 for Class 10th, 12th to begin on March 24, over 51 lakh students likely to appear

UP Board Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday (March 24, 2022) will begin the UP Board Exam 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th. According to the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPSEC), over 51 lakh students have registered for UP Board Exams 2022 for Class X and Class XII.

While as many as 27,81,654 students have registered for UP Board Class 10th Exams 2022, a total of 24,11,035 students have registered for UP Board Class 12th Exams 2022.

A total of 8,373 examination centres have been set up for the purpose and the students will have to appear for their examination at these centres.

According to the UP Board timetable 2022 released on UPMSP's official website (https://upmsp.edu.in), Class 10th exams will be completed in 12 working days and Class 12th exams will be held over 15 working days.

UP Board timetable 2022: Class 10th complete date sheet

Hindi, Elementary Hindi - March 24

Pali, Arabic, Persian, Music (Vocals) - March 25

Home Science - March 26

Drawing, Computer - March 28

Sanskrit, Music (instrument) - March 29

Commerce, Sewing - March 30

Agriculture - March 31

Science - April 4

English new and old course - April 6

Social Science - April 9

Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi - April 11

Mathematics - April 12

UP Board timetable 2022: Class 12th complete exam schedule

Defence Studies, Hindi/General Hindi - March 24

Music (instrument and vocals), Dance - March 25

Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi, Accounting (new course) - March 26

Geography, Home Science - March 28

Drawing, Arts, Economics, Commerce, Geography (old course) - March 29

Pali, Arabic, Persian, English new/old course - March 30

Mathematics, Elementary Statistics (old course), History - March 31

Psychology, Education, Biology, Mathematics - April 4

Computer - April 6

Economics, Physics - April 7

Sanskrit - April 9

Chemistry, Sociology - April 11

Civics - April 12

Earlier in 2021, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had cancelled the two crucial examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

UP Board Exams 2022: UP govt to slap NSA against those involved in copying racket

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that action under the National Security Act (NSA) will be taken against those involved in organised copying racket in high school and intermediate exams conducted by the UP Board of Secondary Education. The directives were given at a meeting held by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra with all divisional commissioners, police commissioners, district magistrates and SSPs through video conferencing.

He directed that zonal and sector magistrates should be deputed in districts to conduct copying-free examinations and they should regularly inspect and supervise the examination centres.

Action under the NSA should be taken against those involved in organised copying racket, the officer said, adding that special attention should be paid to those spreading rumours.

CCTVs have also been installed in each examination hall.

