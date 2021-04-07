हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Board

UP Board exams to start from May 8, revised timetable for Class 10, 12 released on upmsp.edu.in

Representational Image

New Delhi: The UP Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from May 8, 2021. The Board released the revised timetable on Wednesday (April 7).

According to the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP), the class 10th and 12th examinations have been postponed from April to May. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to begin from April 24.

UPSEB has released the new date sheet of High School (10th) and Intermediate (12th) on its official website on upmsp.edu.in.

The Class 10 exams will continue till May 25, while the last date of exam for Class 12 students is May 28.

An estimated 56 lakh students are expected to appear for UP Board Exams this year.

29,94,312 students, including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls, are registered for the high school exams, while 26,09,501 students, including 14,73,771 boys and 11,35,730 girls, are registered for the intermediate exam.

The UP board exam centres have been asked to ensure that all COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed.

