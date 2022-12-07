UP civic polls: Vote for BJP, 'triple-engine govt' will enhance pace of development, says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, appealed to people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming civic polls. While making his appeal, he said that the "triple-engine government" will accelerate the pace of development in the state. The statement came while addressing two meetings of intellectuals in Shahjahanpur and Bareilly. He said that “though the "double-engine government" of the BJP -- a reference to the party being in power in the state and at the Centre -- is committed to development, a responsive local body is a must to implement the government's development projects on the ground.”

"Now, it's time to elect BJP candidates on municipal seats to accelerate the pace of development across municipal corporations and municipalities,” He added.

Notably, the dates for the urban bodies election in the state are likely to be announced soon. CM Yogi also praised the political leadership of the Shahjahanpur district for working efficiently in the development work of the city in the recent past.

"It was the BJP government that promoted Shahjahanpur from a municipality to a municipal corporation, providing it many benefits which were denied by previous governments that treated development as a formality rather than a mission," he said.

"There was a time when UP's cities ranked among the dirtiest cities of the country with Gonda known as the dirtiest. However, today all the 17 municipal corporations have respectable rankings in terms of cleanliness," he said.



Talking about Bareilly, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Bareilly is no longer known as a city where riots and subsequent months-long curfews were regular, where hanging electricity wires pose a threat to people's lives."

