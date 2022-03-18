हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath likely to take oath on March 25: Sources

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in for his second term as the state’s Chief Minister on March 25 (next Friday), as per sources.


File Photo



The BJP got a historic victory in the state elections last week. It was after 37 years that a party had returned to power in the country’s most populous state. 

Following that, Adityanath held talks with the BJP's central leadership in Delhi, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda. Adityanath discussed his new Cabinet and post-election strategy.

It is being speculated if the BJP will induct a new face as the deputy CM after Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the assembly poll from Sirathu seat to Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes. 

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly. Its two allies secured another 18 seats. Political watchers believe that Adityanath's stature has received a boost with the win as his leadership was at the centre of the BJP's re-election bid. 

 

