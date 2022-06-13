हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
prayagraj violence

‘UP CM has become...’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Yogi Adityanath over Prayagraj demolition

The remarks from the AIMIM Hyderabad MP came hours after the PDA on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Mohammed, alias Pump, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, amid heavy police deployment.

LUCKNOW: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ordering the fresh demolition of the house of the main accused in the Prayagraj violence case, asserting that he was behaving like the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. "The UP Chief Minister has become the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. He'll convict anyone & demolish their houses?" Owaisi asked while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Kutch.

 

 

The remarks from the AIMIM Hyderabad MP came hours after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Mohammed, alias Pump, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, amid heavy police deployment.

A day earlier, the properties of two people accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place as well.

Superintendent of Police, City (Saharanpur), Rajesh Kumar had said two accused who created ruckus have been identified through CCTV footage as Muzammil, a resident of Rahat Colony, 62 Futa Road, and Abdul Vakir, a resident of Khata Khedi. Municipal corporation teams bulldozed their illegal properties, he said.

In Prayagraj, a senior PDA official said, "Javed Ahmad's house - JK Ashiyana - is located in the Kareli area of Prayagraj. Police force and a JCB machine reached the Kareli police station around 10.30 am and demolition commenced around 1 pm."

"The house was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, he was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his point of view on May 24. On the said date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented in this regard, and hence on May 25, demolition orders were issued," the PDA official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Prayagraj Ajay Kumar had on Saturday said alleged mastermind of stone-pelting Javed Ahmad had been arrested.

In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Mrityunjay Kumar, the media adviser to the chief minister, had said, "Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday" and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.

On Friday, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during protests after Friday prayers in mosques.

At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

In Prayagraj, the mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured, according to officials. Sharma was suspended by the BJP as several Islamic nations denounced her comments on the Prophet during a TV debate. 

 

