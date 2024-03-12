UP CM Yogi Adityanath Allocates Portfolio To Rajbhar, Dara Singh, Other Ministers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers in his government. Taking to X, CM Yogi Adithyanath informed that Om Prakash Rajbhar has been given responsibilities of Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf, and Haj Department. Dara Singh Chauhan has been given the responsibility of the Prison Department, said the CM.

"In the Uttar Pradesh government, my colleague, Om Prakash Rajbhar, has been assigned the responsibilities of Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf, and Haj Department. Dara Singh Chauhan has been given the responsibility of the Prison Department, Sunil Sharma is entrusted with Electronics and Information Technology, Anil Kumar is assigned the portfolio of Science and Technology, and Dharmveer Prajapati (Minister of State, Independent Charge) has received heartfelt congratulations for taking charge of the responsibilities of Civil Security and Home Guard Department!" said Yogi Adityanath on X.

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में मेरे सहयोगी, श्री ओम प्रकाश राजभर जी को पंचायती राज तथा अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण, मुस्लिम वक्फ एवं हज विभाग, श्री दारा सिंह चौहान जी को कारागार, श्री सुनील शर्मा जी को इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी, श्री अनिल कुमार जी को विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी और श्री… — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) March 12, 2024

The cabinet expansion came a week after the new ministers were inducted into the government on March 5. CM Adityanath had inducted four new ministers including Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, RLD MLA Anil Kumar, BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Kumar Sharma in the State cabinet.

While the RLD joined the NDA on March 2, OP Rajbhar joined the BJP-led NDA in July last year. Rajbhar's party holds six seats in Uttar Pradesh out of the total 403. Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP has released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.