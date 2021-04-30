UP CM Yogi Adityanath recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recovered from COVID-19 and has been tested negative for the virus on Friday (April 30).

"With the help of best wishes and good care of doctors, I have been tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for the cooperation and best wishes," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

आप सभी की शुभेच्छा और चिकित्सकों की देखरेख से अब मैं कोरोना निगेटिव हो गया हूँ। आप सभी के द्वारा मुझे दिए गए सहयोग व शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 30, 2021

Adityanath had tested positive for coronavirus on April 14. He isolated himself after coming into contact with some officials who tested positive for COVID-19.

The UP CM had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on April 5.

Meanwhile, UP has a massive target of vaccinating about nine crore people in the 18-44 age group, according to initial assessments undertaken by the state's health department.

The state government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to float a global tender for four crore vaccine doses.

Stating that vaccination was a potent tool against the pandemic virus, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that 1,23,50,426 doses of the vaccine have been given to people in the state.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike with 3,86,452 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,87,62,976 on Friday (April 30), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.87 crore (1,87,62,976), of which, 30.79 lakh (30,79,308 ) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.08 lakh (2,08,330) coronavirus-related deaths.

Live TV