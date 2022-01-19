UP Election 2022 Result Opinion Poll: CM Yogi Adityanath dominates in tough battle with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Zee News – one of the country’s biggest media houses - has conducted an opinion poll to predict the mood of voters in all five poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

The ‘Janta Ka Mood’ - billed as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states.

The opinion poll, which has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company, indicates that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term.

According to the opinion poll results, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is most likely to win a clear majority of votes in the 403-seat assembly.

Region-wise vote prediction in Uttar Pradesh:

Western Uttar Pradesh

The Western Uttar Pradesh region may witness a neck and neck fight between the BJP and SP. While BJP+ may win 33-37 seats out of the total 71 seats, SP+ is also likely to bag 33-37 seats. BSP, on the other hand, may get 2-4 seats. Congress, however, is unlikely to open its account in this region.

Central Uttar Pradesh

Around 47-49 seats may go to BJP+ in Central Uttar Pradesh, while SP+ is likely to win 16-20 seats. BSP may not open its account in this region and Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats.

Ruhelkhand

In this region, BJP+ may bag 19-21 seats and SP+ is likely to get 3-7. BSP and Congress may not get any seats.

Awadh

The Awadh region may witness BJP+ getting 76-82 seats. SP+, on the other hand, is likely to win 34-38 and Congress 1-3. Mayawati's BSP may not get any seats.

Bundelkhand

The BJP+ is expected to get the majority of the seats in this region as well. While the saffron party may bag 17-19 seats, SP+ may get 0-1. BSP and Congress may not open their accounts.

Purvanchal

In the Purvanchal region, BJP+ is likely to secure 53-59 seats and SP+ may bag 39-45. BSP may win 2-5 seats and Congress is expected to get 1-2 seats.

How many total seats may BJP and SP win?

The opinion poll shows that the BJP+ is likely to get between 245-267 seats and SP+ may bag 125-148 seats.

Mayawati's BSP may win somewhere between 5-9 seats and Congress is likely to settle with just 3-7 seats. Others may get 2-6 seats.

What may be the total vote share for BJP and SP?

The Yogi Adityanath government is heading towards its second term with securing 41% of the total vote share, as compared to the Samajwadi Party's 34%.

While the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is expected to get 10% of the total vote share, Congress may receive just 6 per cent, three per cent less than Others.

Who is the most preferred CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh?

According to the Zee News opinion poll, Yogi Adityanath has emerged as the people's first choice for the chief minister post in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath has been favoured by 47% of the total respondents, while 35% want SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as the CM.

9% have voted in favour of Mayawati and 5% want Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be the next UP CM.

Narendra Modi still most popular in Uttar Pradesh?

The Zee News opinion poll also found that 72% of people still favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi as PM's face, while 28% want Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the PM.

Highlights of Zee News opinion poll for Uttar Pradesh:

Total seats

BJP+ 245-267

SP+ 125-148

BSP 5-9

Congress 3-7

Others 2-6

Vote share:

BJP+ 41

SP+ 34

BSP 10

Congress 06

Others 09

People's CM choice:

Yogi Adityanath 47%

Akhilesh Yadav 35%

Mayawati 09%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 04%

Others 05%

