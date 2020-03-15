UP governor passes ordinance to recover property damages during riots, strikes

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday (March 15, 2020) passed the ordinance for recovery of damages to public and private properties from rioters and protesters.

The ordinance is to recover damages caused to the public and private properties in riots, strikes or public rampages.

It has also been made illegal in the ordinance to write with ink, chalk, paint or any other material on public properties.

The ordinance titled "The Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020" was passed two days after CM Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet meeting approved the ordinance on Friday.

Earlier last week, the Allahabad High Court ordered the UP govt to remove the hoardings put up in Lucknow featuring the names, pictures, and addresses of anti-CAA protesters who were booked for the violent protest against the citizenship law on December 19 last year. The state has approached the apex court against the high court's order.

The posters were displayed to "name and shame" the accused who had allegedly caused damage to public property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state capital on December 19, 2020.