हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP govt to introduce 'happiness curriculum' in 150 schools across 15 districts

Uttar Pradesh will be the third state after Chhattisgarh and Delhi to implement the curriculum.

UP govt to introduce &#039;happiness curriculum&#039; in 150 schools across 15 districts
Representational Image

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to launch the `happiness curriculum` in 150 primary schools of Uttar Pradesh under a pilot project to make the students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country.

Uttar Pradesh will be the third state after Chhattisgarh and Delhi to implement the curriculum.

According to Saurabh Malviya, state in-charge of happiness curriculum, the course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh and preparations to implement the initiatives are on.

The happiness curriculum will be introduced to the students of Classes 1 to 8. It will enable them to connect with themselves, family, society, nature and the country. It will also help them understand interrelationships, Malviya said, adding that the children will be taught meditation as well.

As part of the pilot project, 150 schools in 15 districts have been asked to work on the curriculum. Five books will be prepared for the children in Classes 1 to 5. The subject matter of the curriculum is being prepared by organising a workshop of 32 teachers.

Shravan Shukla, who participated in the workshop as a trainer, said preparations are on to implement the course from the next session starting in April 2022.

He said that there are 1,30,000 primary schools in Uttar Pradesh where seven lakh teachers are employed. Based on the evaluation of the pilot project, the state government may consider implementing the happiness curriculum in all schools.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshYogi Adityanathhappiness curriculumUP govt
Next
Story

Fisherfolk, families in Tamil Nadu protest arrest of 55 fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

Must Watch

PT2M33S

‘Sacrilege’ Bid At Golden Temple: All That Happened | SIT Probe Ordered