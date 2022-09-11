NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

UP JEECUP Counselling 2022: Polytechnic Counselling registration begin for round 2 seat allotment at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Direct link to register here

JEECUP Polytechnic Counselling registrations for round 2 begins from today - September 11, 2022, JEECUP Counselling 2022 will be carried out and completed over three rounds for all candidates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UP JEECUP: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic or JEECUP Counselling 2022 dates have been released online for all students who received their JEECUP sarkari results. JEECUP  Polytechnic Counselling registrations for round 2 begin from today - September 11, 2022 on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Counselling 2022 will be carried out and completed over three rounds for all candidates. This would mean that all those who are unable to secure a seat in any round of the UP Polytechnic Counselling, will be able to apply for the next round.

Direct link to apply here

UP JEECUP Counselling 2022: Here is howTo Register

Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the UP Polytechnic E Counselling Registration link.

Enter the candidate's number and date of birth.

Fill in the required details and pay the JEECUP Counselling registration fees.

Download and take the printout of the application form for further reference.

Since UP Polytechnic Counselling 2022 is expected to begin soon, candidates are advised to keep all documents ready as they would be needed while applying for this counselling. The UPJEE(Polytechnic) exam was conducted from June 27 to June 30. The result of the UPJEE(P) examination was declared on July 18. Candidates who are on the merit list of the UP Polytechnic Result 2022 will be eligible to participate in the UP JEECUP Counselling 2022.

Uttar PradeshJeecup Counselling 2022Jeecup Counselling round 2JEECUP Seat AllotmentSarkari ResultsJeecupUP PolytechnicUttar Pradesh Examuttar pradesh resultUp Polytechnic Counselling 2022Jeecup AdmissionsJEEcup

