UP Police Kills In Encounter Murder Accused Of Two Budaun Siblings; Forces Deployed In Area After Public Protest

In a swift action, the Uttar Pradesh police killed a murder accused in a late-night encounter as tension prevailed in the Budaun city. Tensions gripped the area after locals clashed with the Police demanding action in the case. Later tonight, the Police announced that the murder accused identified as Javed was killed in an encounter with the police.

The murder incident took place in the Baba Colony of Budaun city where two innocent siblings- Ayush (13) and Ahan (6) - were brutally murdered by having their throats slit with sharp weapons. The third son, Piyush (8), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The main suspects were identified as Sajid and Javed. They fled the scene after the murder. The incident took place near the Mandi Committee police outpost around 8 PM on Tuesday night.

Bareilly IG Rakesh Kumar said, "Today evening an unfortunate incident took place. The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot...The accused is aged between 25-30."

#UPDATE | Budaun Double Murder Case | Bareilly IG Rakesh Kumar says, "Today evening an unfortunate incident took place. The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot...… https://t.co/GNFuPJy25n pic.twitter.com/upQY3MKXks — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

The murder sparked tension in the area, leading to public outrage and protests. Angry crowds took to the streets, resulting in the blockade of roads. Initially, the police surrounded the area, but later, three shops were set on fire, and several instances of vandalism were reported. The anger among the city's residents has escalated after this heinous crime. Heavy police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the scene to maintain order.