UP Police Team Leaves For Prayagraj From Sabarmati Jail With Mafia-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed

AHMEDABAD: A team of the Uttar Pradesh police has left for Pryagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati central jail today with gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed amid high security. The Gujarat police handed over the custody of Atiq Ahmed to UP police after the necessary medical tests were carried out. Ahmad will be produced before a UP court that is scheduled to pass an order on March 28 in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused, officials said.

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party leader, was lodged in Sabarmati jail since June 2019 where he was shifted from his home state as per the Supreme Court orders in April that year, they said. "A team of police from Prayagraj is at the Sabarmati jail to take Atiq Ahmed to their state, where he will be produced in a court.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (in white headgear) steps out of Sabarmati Jail as a team of Prayagraj Police takes him with them.



As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28. All accused in the case, including… pic.twitter.com/9kDMGYBFVC — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Formalities for his shifting from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh have completed. A court in Prayagraj has set March 28 as the date to pass its order in a kidnapping case in which Ahmed is an accused, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier today in the Uttar Pradesh city. Sharma said that a team of the Prayagraj police was sent to bring Ahmed and produce him to the court there on the given date.

"As part of the procedure, all the accused are to be produced before the court on the date of the judgment and then sent back to their respective jails. A team of police has been sent to Sabarmati jail for mafia Atiq Ahmed as he has to be produced in the court on the given date," the police officer said.

Atiq has been lodged in Sabarmati jail since June 2019 after the Supreme Court had in April that year directed that the former MP from Phulpur in UP be shifted to a high-security jail in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of a real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in jail. He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

Among the most sensational murders in which Ahmed is allegedly involved was that of Raju Pal, the MLA from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who was shot dead in 2005. Umesh Pal, a key witness in this murder case, was gunned down outside his residence in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Ahmed had early this month moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming that he and his family have been falsely implicated as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

In his plea, Ahmed said the Uttar Pradesh police were in all likelihood seeking his transit remand and police remand to take him from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj and he "genuinely apprehends that he may be eliminated during this transit period". (With PTI Inputs)