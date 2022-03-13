हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP polls

UP polls: 9 people attacked for supporting rival candidate

At least nine people were injured as supporters of a political party allegedly attacked them for voting against their candidate.

UP polls: 9 people attacked for supporting rival candidate
Representational Image

Bhadohi: At least nine people were injured as supporters of a political party allegedly attacked them for voting against their candidate here, police said on Sunday. Seventeen people have been booked in connection with the incident that occurred in Nagmalpur village under Suriyawan police station limits, eastern Uttar Pradesh, here on Saturday evening, they said.

The case was registered based on a complaint by one Suresh Kumar Gupta, Station House Officer of Suriyawan police station Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pandey said.

A group of men attacked another group on Saturday evening. Several police teams were rushed to the spot to maintain law and order. We have lodged a case regarding the matter and investigation is underway, he said.

The injured were sent to the nearby government hospital for treatment, he said.

The 17 accused have been booked under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The area comes under Bhadohi assembly seat, where Zahid Beg of the Samajwadi Party defeated BJP's Ravindra Nath Tripathi recently. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP pollsBhadohiBJPSPZahid BegRavindra Nath Tripathi
Next
Story

Confident that Yogi Adityanath will take UP to greater heights of development: PM Modi after Delhi meet

Must Watch

PT20M11S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'No matter how many troops Russia sends, Ukraine will win', says Zelensky